1/1
James A. Pontes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Pontes, of North Quincy, died July 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 91. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Hyde Park for 30 years, retiring 35 years ago and proudly enjoyed his long retirement. In his early days, he was a stand out football player for North Quincy High School, graduating in the class of 1949 and was very proud of his days as a Red Raider. Although he loved football, he was a die-hard Red Sox fan who enjoyed seeing them finally win the World Series four times. He took daily walks to the corner store to buy a "few" scratch tickets. He enjoyed his many bus trips to Foxwoods and Twin Rivers. He spent many Saturday nights playing Keno with his family. He loved Elvis and he loved animals. He loved spending time with his family and his many friends. He was known as "Grampie" to everyone who knew him. Beloved husband of the late Claire Pontes. Devoted father of Sandra Sines and her husband Martin of Pembroke, Linda Brundige and her husband James of Quincy and the late Steven Pontes. Cherished Grampie of Michael Delosh and his companion Britta Ramos, Matthew Brundige and his companion Kasey Brown and Laura Brundige, and to Adam, JoAnn, Elsie and Chris Sines. Great-Grampie of Sadie, Camden and Archer. He was also a loving brother of the late Eugene Pontes, Michael Pontes, Mary Dolores Lee and her widower Ralph Lee of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a private service at 7 p.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to the Development Office Shriners Hospitals for Children - Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. The family understands if you cannot gather with them at this time. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved