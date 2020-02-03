|
James "Jim" Bernard O'Sullivan, of Braintree passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 90. He was the devoted husband to the late Christina (Hunt) O'Sullivan, to whom he was married for 56 years. Born in Marlborough, to JJ and Charlotte O'Sullivan, Jim grew up in Boston, graduating from Boston College High School in 1947. After graduation, Jim began his career at Pray's Furniture and Goodyear Tire Company before starting his own athletic flooring business. Jim was a very sociable person with a big personality. He spent time with many friends and family in Braintree, Newport, RI, and West Palm Beach, FL. Jim is survived by his son, James Jr. and his wife Melise of Needham, and his daughter, Sheila of Boston. He is missed by his grandchildren, Greg and his wife Jessica, Catie and Will O'Sullivan and his nephews and constant companions Stephen and Matt Cahill. In addition, Jim is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree followed by a funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 850 Washington St. in Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125, www.bchigh.edu/give or to the Greater Boston Boys & Girls Clubs, 200 High St., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02110; www.bgcb.org/donate-now.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020