James "Jim" Beatrice, 58, entered eternal life on October 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Jim was born January 11, 1961, grew up in Braintree, Mass., graduated from Bentley College in 1983 and had an impeccable career as a Technical Recruiter for most of his professional life in California's Silicon Valley. He lived in the San Francisco Bay area for the past three decades. Jim was a trailblazer and a trusted friend. He was interesting and interested in life and always added an exclamation point to any conversation. Jim will be remembered as a jubilant man who traveled extensively but equally loved his home. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Jackson. He is survived by his life partner and husband, Rolando Teran; beloved dogs, Lily and Izzy; best friends, Val and Bret Taber, Maureen LaBonte and Clifford Silver. He will be dearly missed by his sisters, Lisa Beatrice of Weymouth, Mass., and Linda Sharkansky of Hingham, Mass.; brother, Paul of Atlanta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Parish, Braintree, Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019