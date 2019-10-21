Home

James Butler, of Golden Drive, Winthrop and formerly of Quincy, passed away at home on October 15, 2019. He was 60 years old. Dear son of Elizabeth (Goldie) of Rowley and the late Thomas Butler. Former husband of Nancy (Costa) and father of Paul Butler of Arlington and Sarah Butler of Everett. Brother of Thomas Butler of West Barnstable, Anne Harrington of Scarborough, Maine and Christopher Butler of Rowley. Grandfather of Vincent Allen and Ariel Butler. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the memorial Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, 993 Shirley St., Point Shirley, Winthrop on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. Visiting hours are omitted and committal will be private. To sign the online guest book go to www.caggianofuenralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Caggiano- O'Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
