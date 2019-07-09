|
|
James C. "Skip" Amendolare, 66, of both Milton and Eastham, died peacefully June 30, 2019, after a year-long struggle following a cerebral vascular accident. Jim was the son of the late Onofrio Amendolare and Kathryn Crossen Amendolare of Boston. One of ten brothers and sisters, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Joan Amendolare Conway of Semi Valley, Calif., and Lois Amendolare Ford of Boston. Jim is survived by his son, Justin Amendolare and daughter-in-law Juliette Amendolare of Weymouth; and his two beloved granddaughters, Samantha and Julianna Amendolare. Jim is also survived by his remaining siblings and their families, George and Elaine Cravenho of Kingston, John and Karen Shea of Holly Springs, N.C., and Fort Myers, Fla., Leo Amendolare of Lacy, Wash., Paul and Lucille Brogna of Duxbury, Rick and Lynne Nardella of Salem, Thomas Amendolare of Plymouth, John and Patricia Amendolare of Pembroke; and his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great number of friends, including Gary McDonald of Hull, who was a loyal friend to him throughout life. A lover of life, Jim enjoyed all New England sports, loved fishing, boating, good food, rock music and memorabilia. He also treasured time spent with family and friends on the beaches of Eastham. James was owner and proprietor of multiple construction and glass companies and was a lifelong member of the Glaziers Union. The family will honor Jim's wishes that there be no formal services.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019