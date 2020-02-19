|
|
James C. "Jamie" Barkas of Hingham, died suddenly February 16, 2020. Jamie adored his family and was the most kind and thoughtful soul youd ever meet. He played lacrosse in high school and was the fastest kid around. He was very creative and artistic working as a barber for All Star Barber Shop in Dedham. He was a "Jack of all trades" and also worked as a mason part time for Mario Misdea and enjoyed helping out when he could. Most of all, he loved being a dad. He cherished the time he had with his daughter and deeply loved those around him. Jamie was charming, witty, eccentric, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cherished son of Judith Gratta of Hingham and James (Jimbo) Barkas and his wife Elizabeth of Hull. Survived by Megan Russo and their beloved daughter together Mila Jae Barkas of Hingham. Loving brother of Mackenzie Rose Zofchak and her husband Andrew of Randolph and Mattison Alexander Barkas of Hingham. Devoted grandson of Voula (Phyllis) Barkas of Hull and the late Paraskevas (Bill) Barkas and the late Joseph and Rose Gratta. Loving great-nephew of Angela Grace Nardo and uncle of Mason River Barkas and Dimitrios Alexander Barkas. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, his beloved dog Penny Powers, and his dear friends Ryan Cinquegrano and Mikey Lucreziano. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jamie may be made to Gosnold, Inc., Miller House, 200 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020