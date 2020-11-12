James Cole West, 84, of Duxbury passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, overlooking his prized cranberry bogs, after a long courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. James was born in Weymouth, to Barbara and James West. James graduated from Pembroke High School. He worked at the family business at Gilbert H. West box factory for most of his life until its closing. He went on to expand his cranberry farm and continued farming cranberries until his death. He was a proud member of Ocean Spray and Cape Cod Cranberry Growers Association. He loved traveling and his trips to Foxwoods. James was a man of many talents, few words and had a great love for his dogs. James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel L. West of Duxbury; son, James West of Streetman, Texas, Christopher and his wife Maureen of Duxbury; and his sister, Justine Huntley of Hanson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James West and his wife Kerry of Muncie, Ind., Meaghan McDavitt and her husband Philip of Marshfield, Lindsey West of Duxbury, Zachary West and his wife Mary of Muncie, Ind., and Olivia West of Duxbury; great-grandchildren, JC, Aralyn, Wyatt, Bella and Grace. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to Cranberry Research Foundation, 265 D South Meadow Road, Plymouth, MA 02770. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to his care givers, Cranberry Hospice, and the Norwell Visiting Nurse/Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Pembroke. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.