James Carney 81, of Yarmouth Port, passed away peacefully at home on March 15 2019, surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Marguerita (Rita) Margiotta, of Yarmouth Port, Mass. Born in Bolton, England, Mr. Carney was the son of the late James and Beatrice (Dewhurst). A graduate of Thornleigh Salesian College and Bolton Technical College, he apprenticed as a draftsman at MetroVicks, Manchester. In 1965 he emigrated to the United States to join the Boston-based engineering firm Stone & Webster, where he worked until his retirement in 1998. A machinist and then a mechanical engineer by training, he helped design and manage the construction on major power and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, and Taiwan. His positions at Stone & Webster included project manager, senior project manager, vice president, and trainer of project managers. In 1968 he married Rita E. (Davison) and they raised their family of three boys in Hingham, where he was active in the community as a scout leader and with youth sports. An avid singer, in his youth he acted in numerous amateur productions, including productions of various Gilbert and Sullivan musicals. For nearly 30 years he sang in the choir at Resurrection Church in Hingham, and upon retiring to Yarmouth Port in 2002 brought his bass tones to the choir of St. Pius X Church. He survived his wife Rita E. in 2003 and in 2008 married Marguerita (Rita) Margiotta, a childhood friend from Bolton. For over a decade Jim and Rita happily split their time between their homes in Yarmouth Port and Bolton, timing trips when possible around the concerts and events of each home, and visiting with family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic. An engineer possessed of a strong nautical interest, Jim dabbled with boats and their repair as the opportunities arose, and sailed when family obligations permitted. He was a member of the Hingham Yacht Club for many years, and in retirement a member of the Captains Table at the Hyannis Yacht Club. In addition to his devoted wife Marguerita (Rita), he is survived by his beloved children Peter J. and his wife Alexandria of Arlington, Va., Brian M. and his wife Dara of San Antonio, Texas, and Mark D. and his wife Marybeth of Westport, Mass.; six brothers and sisters, Pat, Michael, Bernard, Marie, Eileen and Terry, and eight grandchildren, Ashley, Erin, Jessica, Owen, Sarah, Claire, Nathan and Jillian. He was predeceased by his wife Rita E., mother to Peter, Brian and Mark. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 5 Barbara Street, South Yarmouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019