James Connolly
James Connolly, 90, of Middleboro, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth. He was the husband of Marie E. Connolly and father of James (Darlene) of RI, Robert of MA, Paul (Paula) of RI, and Susan DeGeorge (David) of CT. He was the grandfather of Brian, Kevin, Alison, Matthew, Sean, Jay, Christopher, and Taylor Connolly; Alexander, Katherine, and Elizabeth DeGeorge; and great-grandfather of Aubrey Connolly; and his brother Patrick. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends at the Oak Point Community. Family and friends are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, for visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday, October 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rett Syndrome Organization, www.rettsyndrome.org. For full obituary, online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
OCT
2
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
