James D. "Dave" Adams of Kingston, and longtime resident of Holbrook, died May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan M (Hager) Adams. Son of the late James Adams and Bessie (Hayes) Oldham. Loving father of Jay Adams and his wife Linda of Walpole, Joseph Adams and his wife Suzanne of Marshfield and Julie Umano and her husband Joseph of Weymouth. Brother-in-law of Linda Hager of Plymouth. Grandfather of Jimmy, Johnny, Julia, Jacqueline, Joseph, Hannah, Mike, Brian, and Dylan. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Dave's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2020
