James D. "Big Jim" Dalton, age 82, of Quincy, formerly of Roxbury and Dorchester, died peacefully, Friday, June 5, 2020, in his home, with his family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Patsy" for 52 years. Devoted and cherished father of Kathie Dalton Keane and her husband Sean of Quincy. Loving and adored grandfather of Maeve and Bridget Keane. Jim was born in East Boston, to the late James P. and Doris M. Dalton, and grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester. One of seven siblings, he was the dear brother of June Meade of Arizona, Doris Marshall of Quincy, Claire Morrissey of Weymouth, Mary Dalton of Quincy, the late Georgia Larsen and Richard "Dick" Dalton. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, and extended family. Jim was a Millwright #1121 for 56 years, and one of the original 38 charter members. He held many positions including Vice President and President, was also a member of many regional councils and an apprenticeship teacher. He was a longstanding Quincy Elk for over forty years, having help founded the Elks #943 Rainbow Fund, granting wishes to sick local children in the 1980s and 1990s. Jim was an avid Bruins fan, enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, carpentry, shuffleboard at the Elks, and most importantly, helping people. He loved all his family, extended family, and French St. family. His grandchildren were his world, spoiling them, showering them with laughter and love, and supporting all they did. But his wife was the love of his life, whom he missed deeply. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Friday, June 12, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jims memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701, or RRF, c/o Eastern Bank, 34 Chapman Street, Quincy, MA 02170, benefitting high school students in need. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.