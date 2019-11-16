|
James "Jamie" D. Doherty, formally of Charlestown and Quincy, passed away on October 28, 2019 after a long illness. Born on November 30, 1954 in Everett, Mass. to Raymond E. and Ann C. (Maisey) Doherty. He was a National Honor Society graduate from North Quincy High School in 1973, and received a Bachelor's of Science and a Master's of Arts from Tufts University. He began his teaching career in Londonderry, N.H. then continued to teach Social Studies at Duxbury High School until his retirement in 2014. Throughout his teaching career he amassed post graduate credits from Dartmouth, UNH, Harvard, and Brown and was a 1984 Fulbright-Hays Fellow completing a travel/exchange program in India. Jamie worked to initiate and develop a variety of educational programs and served on numerous boards, and councils Jamie discovered his love and talent for basketball at "the Mount" and continued playing through high school and college. He was inducted into the North Quincy High School Hall of Fame with his teammates in 1990. He coached boys and girls high school teams, directed summer basketball camps and became a highly rated and respected basketball official. He was a devoted educator and true team player. He is survived by his sisters Julie of Stoneham, and Marjarita and her partner Barry Driscoll of Quincy, his brother Raymond and his wife Lynette McCloy of Yarmouthport and innumerable relatives and friends. Through his illness Jamie sojourned on without complaint but with dignity and humor. A celebration of life will be held at Quarry Hall, Quincy Elks No. 943, 254 Quarry St., Quincy, MA on Monday, November 18, 2019 4 | 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Scleroderma Research Foundation, 220 Montgomery St., Suite 484, San Francisco, CA, 094104 (srfcure.org) would be sincerely appreciated. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019