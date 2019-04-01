|
James Douglas "Doug" Smith, 92, longtime Scituate resident, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Virginia Marie (Finnegan) Smith, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Lowell and raised in Dorchester, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Walsh). He served in the US Navy, first during WWII stationed in the Pacific Theatre on the island of Saipan and then the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Trinidad. Doug was very proud of his service as a Seabee and still treasured his well-worn Seabees hat. He went on to earn a bachelors degree in Marketing from Merrimack College. Doug worked at Boston College High School for 41 years serving in various capacities for the Finance Office. Doug was a past President of the Scots Charitable Society of Boston and volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America as a troop Committee Chairman. He was an active member of St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate, where he served on the Parish Council and as an usher for many years. Doug was the devoted father of Deborah A. Cato and her husband Craig of N. Attleboro, Joan M. (Smith) Ray and her husband Kevin of Scituate, John F. "Jack" Smith of Marshfield and Douglas J. Smith and his wife Michele of Scituate. Cherished "Poppy" of 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Laura, Alison, Christine, Peter, Michael, Sarah, Mallory, Brenna and Brett and 13 great-grandchildren. Doug was the loving brother of the late Frances Loughran and Jean Walsh. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a procession to St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial. Interment with US Navy funeral honors to follow at Cudworth Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Office for Institutional Advancement at Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA 02125 or to the Scots Charitable Society https://scots-charitable.org/donate/ . For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com . Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019