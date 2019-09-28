|
James Denning, of Weymouth, formerly of Holbrook, passed away September 22, 2019, at the age of 71. James was born, raised, and educated in Boston. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later retired from the MBTA after 23 years. James enjoyed watching the Patriots and studying genealogy. He will be sorely missed. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Mazzola) Denning; loving father of Jennifer Wolfe of Boston, Theresa Sprague of Holbrook, Melinda Denning of Abington and James Denning of Boston. Also survived by his grandsons, Wyatt Sprague, Aidan Sprague, Ethan Sprague of Holbrook. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook, on Monday, September 30, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A funeral procession will gather on Tuesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our web site, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019