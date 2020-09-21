James E. Carney, Jr. of Plymouth, passed away at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer on September 16, 2020 at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Maureen F. (Ptak) Carney. He was the loving father of James T. Carney and his wife Lisa of Quincy, Joseph E. Carney of New Bedford and Catherine Carney and her significant other Justin Bowers of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Jacinda, Jamison, and Audrina. He was the brother of Helen Morrison and her husband David of Marshfield and the late Thomas Carney. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. James was born on September 3, 1947 in Boston to James E. and Helen (Chirus) Carney, Sr. He grew up in South Boston and graduated from Boston English High School. He was a hard worker and spent his entire career as a Telecommunications Technician and most recently worked at Comm-Tract until his retirement. James was a proud member of the United States Army National Guard. In his younger years he enjoyed playing golf. He loved to fish, play softball, play chess on the computer and watch the stock market. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his sarcasm and joke telling. He will be dearly missed by all those that loved him. The services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in James' name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com