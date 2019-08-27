Home

James E. Rudolph Jr. Obituary
James E. Rudolph Jr., of Carver, formerly of Hanover, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of the late Donata (Malizia) Rudolph; father and father-in-law of Sheila and Ivan Correia and Kathleen and Robert Belbin; devoted grandfather to James, Christopher, Gabrielle, Griffin, and Alister; and three grand-dogs. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a 37-year employee of Boston Gas. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Carver. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Carver on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Waltham.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019
