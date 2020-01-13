|
|
James E. Russell, age 71, a longtime Quincy resident, died, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at home, after a brief illness. Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1966. He had lived in Quincy for most of his life but had also spent time in West Palm Beach, Fla. for several years. Jim was proud to have served as a Specialist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, working as a truck mechanic in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Sharpshooter M-14 Badge. He was employed as a driver for Paul Revere Transportation for many years and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 25. Jim was a member of the Braintree Chapter #29. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed walking along Wollaston Beach. Beloved son of Barbara M. (Cox) Russell, formerly of Braintree and Carver, and the late James E. Russell. Devoted brother of Joseph F. Russell and his wife Dolores of Quincy, Mary E. Mancuso and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Barbara A. Lewis and her husband Gary of North Easton, Julie E. Frazier of Plymouth, and the late Jane B. Robsham. Jim was the loving uncle of nine nieces and nephews and was pre-deceased by Joseph Russell, Jr., Jamie-Lee Frazier, and Christopher Frazier. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, January 15, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 5 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory may be made to (), State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 13, 2020