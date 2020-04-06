Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tierney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Tierney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Tierney Obituary
James "Jim" Edward Tierney, age 66 passed away unexpectedly in his sleep in his Quincy home on April 1, 2020. Beloved father of Top Tierney (Anni) brother to five surviving siblings, John Tierney (Jane), Judith Coneeny (John), David Tierney (Joy), Jacqueline Nolan (Jeffrey), Elaine Johnson (Glenn), as well as two grandchildren Theo and Myla. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Tierney, Jr and Marjorie A. Tierney and brother Kevin. Due to the Covid-19 virus services will be delayed until sometime in the summer when plans will be made for a celebration of life service. To send a online condolence or to view the full obituary visit ww.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -