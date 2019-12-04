Home

Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Cemetery
Pembroke, MA
View Map
James F. Casey, 80, of Pembroke, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline M. Casey; father of Kristen J. Casey and Bryan K. Blaney. He is survived by his siblings, Edward J. Casey, Ronald E. Casey, Linda M. Peterson and Barbara L. Reilly. He was preceded in death by his other siblings, Margaret A. Doyle, Steven M. Casey, Leo G. Casey and William R. Casey. James is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in 1939, to his parents, the late James F. Casey and Marion G. Casey, James "Mugsy" was a loyal 40+ year friend of Bill.W. He helped a number of people with the grace of god in him and working through him. He was also a longtime member of the Local 17 Sheet Metal Union. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Friday, December 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019
