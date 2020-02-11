|
James Francis Donohue of Hanover, formerly of South Dennis, passed away on February 7, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. Jim was born in Norwood, to Timothy and Mary Donohue. In 1951, he graduated from Norwood High School then proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War for four years along with four of his close high school friends. After discharge, they would meet for brunch on a monthly basis at a favorite restaurant where they would become known as the "Navy Boys". Following his military service, Jim attended Northeastern University where he received his master's degree in engineering. Jim went on to work at Raytheon Company in Bedford, while residing in nearby Chelmsford with his wife Pat. They loved to travel and also spent many summers at Depot Street Beach on Cape Cod with friends and family. Jim was an avid golfer and was one of the "Early Birds" at the Dennis Pines Golf Course. He also enjoyed attending Patriots games and was a season ticket holder for over 30 years. Jim was predeceased by his first wife Mary "Pat" Donohue, who passed away in 2009. He is survived by his second wife, Miriam "Mim" Kelleher Donohue, his daughter, Nancy Becotte and husband Dr. Michael Becotte, his granddaughter, Amanda Becotte and many devoted nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his blended family, Jean Orlando, John, Daniel, Thomas, Robert, and Mary Ellen Kelleher as well as 14 loving grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 729-Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Plus X Church, 5 Barbara St., South Yarmouth. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Dennis. For online condolences, please visit doanebealamesdennis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020