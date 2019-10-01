|
James F. Feeney, 84, of Abington, formerly from Braintree, died on September 28, 2019, at the VA Hospital, West Roxbury, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Feeney (McDonald). He was born August 9, 1935, in Boston, and was the son of the late James and Mary Feeney (Bulman). Jim attended Boston schools and served in the United States Navy on the USS Los Angeles (CA-135). He was a long term employee of Teradyne, Boston. Along with his wife Kathleen, he is survived by his son, John "Jack" Feeney and his wife Lizeth of Warren; daughters, Kathleen Craig and her husband Deacon Robert Craig of Taunton, Laureen Parent and her husband Kile of Warren, Jennifer MacLeod and her husband Robert of Abington; 20 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Joseph Feeney of Marlboro and the late David and Thomas Feeney. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 211 North Main Street, Randolph. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37), Braintree, Wednesday, October 2, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in Jim's name may be made to St. Mary's Parish, 22 Seton Way, Randolph, MA 02368. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019