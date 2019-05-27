Home

James Francis Locke, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., died Friday, May 24, 2019. Jim was born December 29, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Dorothy and Paul Locke. He worked in construction for many years and his last job was on the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge, Boston, Mass. Jim and his wife moved to New Smyrna Beach in September 2016 from Weymouth, Mass. He enjoyed NASCAR, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, coaching youth hockey in his younger years and the time he spent with his friends in the "Sand Trap". He was a member of the Carpenters Union, Locals 424 and 33 for fifty years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Locke of Naples, Fla. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Suzanne; son, James; two daughters, Lisa Locke and Kristine Locke Meehan; and two sisters, Marilyn LeBlanc and Denise Locke. Private services will be held.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2019
