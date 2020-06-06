James F. Mahoney of Dorchester passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at age 88. A lifelong Dorchester resident, he was a Korean War veteran, U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Suffolk University and had a long career in banking at the Dorchester Savings Bank. Son of the late Charles F. and Catherine (Murphy) Mahoney, James is survived by his beloved nieces, Geraldine Murphy of Quincy, Jacqueline Murphy of Quincy, Cathy Perry of Norwell and Colleen Ivens of Hanover, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. His family extends many thanks to Hancock Park for their loving care of James. There will be a family graveside service with military honors on Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 6, 2020.