James F. Traer passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Maribeth K. Traer, brother Robert Traer (Nancy Traer) of Claremont, CA, sister Mary Edelman (John Edelman, deceased) of Lexington, MA, three daughters, Mary Traer (James Braman) of Arlington, MA, Anne Traer (Russ Robar) of Medford, MA, and Jeanne Traer Townsend (Frank Townsend) of Marion, MA. He also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Eleanor Townsend, Mary Townsend and Harrison Braman, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, at The Church of the Pilgrimage at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16th, 2019. A second remembrance service will be celebrated at the Central Baptist Church in Jamestown, Rhode Island, at a later date. Service details can be found on the Bartlett Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jims memory to the or to the College of Wooster.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019