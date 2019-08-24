|
James Francis Voveris, 76, of Norwood and Milton, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Ignatius and Anna J. (Kebartas) Voveris; the brother of Edward G. Voveris of Calif., and the late Mary Ann Doherty and John J. Voveris. James is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Interment in Milton Cemetery.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019