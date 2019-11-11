|
James F. Welch Jr., of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Theresa V. (McGrath) Welch. Loving father of Michael Welch and his fiance, Sherry Daley of Raynham, and David Welch and his partner, Patrick Overstreet of Marshfield, James leaves three grandchildren, Michael Jr of Chandler, Atiz., Kristin Estes of Rehoboth, and Christopher and his wife Danette of Bourne, great-grandchildren Zayden and Arianna; a sister, Patricia Driscoll of Middleborough and a brother, William Welch of North Reading, and many nieces and nephews. Jim attended St. Francis Xavier High School in Duxbury and graduated in 1950, while there he participated in football, basketball, hockey, and band. Jim attended St. Michael's Seminary for 2 years. Jim and Terry married in 1953 and were married for 65 years. Jim attended Boston College for a year before being drafted by the Army in 1953, where his assignment after basic training was Germany in communications. Upon his discharge he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 1960. He was employed by New England Telephone and subsequent companies for 27 years. Jim was an avid golfer and a member of the Marshfield Country Club for 30 years holding numerous board positions, he was proudest of the hole in one he hit on July 7, 1993. Jim also enjoyed singing as he was active with the church choir and the South Shore Men of Harmony for many years. Friends and family will call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street (Rte. 3A), in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019