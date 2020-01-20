Home

James H. Dean


1958 - 2020
James H. Dean Obituary
James Hathaway Dean, age 61, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Canton, N.Y. on February 15, 1958 to the late Carole (Pool) and the late James Dean, Jimmy moved to Cohasset, Mass. as a child and graduated from Cohasset High School in 1977. Most recently, Jimmy was the property manager at the Red Lion Inn in Cohasset. An avid outdoorsman, Jimmy loved hunting and fishing, and he was a member of the Old Colony Sportsmen's Association in Pembroke where he was champion skeet shooter. Jimmy was a known a dog-lover and was often seen around town with his beloved Rottweiler, Ivan. Jimmy is survived by his best friend and long-time partner, Sarah Barrett of Cohasset, Mass. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Dean, his niece, Sinclair Dean Teruzzi, his nephew, Enrico Teruzzi, his adored great-nephew, Caspian Maximus Lane, and his uncle and aunt, Harold and Joan Dean. Jimmy treasured his friends and was thankful for their loving support. He was particularly grateful and blessed to be cared for by David Semambo, who went above and beyond to make his final days peaceful and comfortable. A huge thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses at MGH and to the caring personnel from NVNA and Hospice in Norwell, Mass. The team at Compassionate Care ALS, especially Ron Hoffman, were integral in helping Jimmy and Sarah navigate their way through this catastrophic disease. In honor of Jimmy, donations can be made to Compassionate Care ALS at ccals.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020
