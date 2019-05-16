James J. Bevilacqua Jr. of Weymouth and Naples, Fla., passed away suddenly on May 11, 2019. Raised in Quincy Point, he had lived in Weymouth for many years. Jim was the founder of Bevilacqua Associates where he had worked for 41 years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching hockey, and cooking. Jim always enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jim was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. He was the loving father of Joseph P. Bevilacqua and his wife Julie of Abington and Joanna T. O'Connor and her husband Stephen of Weymouth; former husband of Judith C. Bevilacqua of Weymouth; brother of Ralph Bevilacqua of Pembroke and Janice Nordstrom of Weymouth; proud Bubba to Nicholas, Alexis, Arianna, Alyssa, and Amanda. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, followed by his funeral service in Old South Union Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2019