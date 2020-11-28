1/
James J. Conroy
1939 - 2020
James J. Conroy age 81 of Braintree, Massachusetts peacefully passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on May 29th, 1939 to Edward and Dorothy Conroy in Roxbury, Massachusetts. He was a Navy veteran. After leaving the Navy he met his wife Mabel and they were married soon after. James attended Northeastern University graduating with a degree in electrical engineering. He had a passion for art, music, and theatre and shared that love with the people around him. He is remembered by those who knew him as having a contagious personality and relished (in) striking up a conversation with anyone around him. In his retirement years James frequently traveled to Florida with his wife and enjoyed painting, playing tennis with friends, riding his bike, and fishing. Throughout his life he and his wife enjoyed traveling to expand his knowledge of other cultures, including their literature, art, and music. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mabel E. (Folino) Conroy; son Stephen E. Conroy and his wife, Maria L. Rolon-Conroy; daughter Christine D. Hayward and her husband, Gardner 'Skip' Hayward; son Michael J. Conroy and his wife, Tara Conroy; and grandchildren, Monica G. Conroy, James M. Conroy, and Brendan J. Conroy, sister Ellen McCarthy, and brother William Conroy and preceded in death by his son James M. Conroy. At his familys request funeral services will be private with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street, Braintree. For information please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
