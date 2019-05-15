|
James J. Doherty, of Whitman, passed away on May 12, 2019, after a long and happy life. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Chalmers) Doherty. OFD, he attended St Anns school and graduated from Boston Tech High School. While still underage, he joined the National Guard and proudly served for forty years. He was active with the Yankee Division Veterans Association and the 101st Infantry Veterans Association for many years. He was also a member of South Shore Veterans Assistance an organization formed to help veterans and their families in need. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Bruins. He especially enjoyed going to Boston University Terriers hockey games where he had many friends as a 30 year season ticket holder. He also enjoyed working with Boy Scouts in Pack 22 and Troop 22 for many years as well as Whitman Little League. In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his children Patricia (Doherty) Clements of Manchester, N.H., Sean Doherty of Norton, Mass., Tim Doherty of Orlando, Fla., James Vachon of Willis, Texas., Brian Vachon of Norton, Mass. and Kevin Vachon of Pa. He is also survived by 5 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many military friends whom he considered family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. A good man who will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, May 16, from 5 - 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the South Shore Veterans Assistance, C/O David Andrews, 388 West Washington St., Hanson,MA. 02341 For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 15, 2019