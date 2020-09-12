James J. "Jimmy" Dyer III of Sagamore Beach, died September 6, 2020. Jimmy was born in Everett, to James J. Dyer II and Roseanne Dyer. He attended Hyde Park High School and later became a U.S. Air Force veteran. Jimmy started his bachelor's degree in Business at University of San Diego and completed his education at Boston University, he also earned his CPA from University of Massachusetts, Boston. He worked for over thirty years as a Federal Bank Examiner for the U.S. Treasury. Jimmy's family meant the world to him and he would do anything and everything for them. Spending time down the Cape and attending sporting events with family and friends was his favorite pastime. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 26 years to Theresa A. MacDonald-Dyer of Sagamore Beach, loving father of Kimberley A. DiModugno and husband Frank of Weymouth, Daniel G. Donnelly of Sagamore Beach, Michael S. Donnelly of Sagamore Beach, James "Jamie" J. Dyer IV of Sagamore Beach, Brianna Dyer of Sagamore Beach and the late Krystal M. Donnelly formerly of Sagamore Beach, dear brother of Patricia Peterson, William Dyer, Michael Dyer, Eileen Ryan and Christine White, proud "Papa Jimmy" to Molly DiModugno, Cali DiModugno and David Good. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, September 16, from 4-9 p.m. and Thursday, September 17, from 4-9 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. The funeral Mass will be private, but the family invites you to join them at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree for a burial service at 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 18. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those who cannot gather together with Jimmy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jimmy to the Leukemia Research Fund or the Hematology Oncology Fund, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215.