Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
|
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence and Chapel
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence
|
Interment
View Map
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Rev. James Joseph Flavin Jr. O.M.I., 83, died on September 3, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, Saints Campus, Lowell. He was a son of the late James Joseph Flavin Sr. and Helen Frances (Donovan) Flavin. He was predeceased by a sister, Marguerite T. Flavin. Fr. Flavin was born in Quincy. His early education was in Quincy. His high school education was at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree. His undergraduate studies were at the Oblate College in Washington, DC. He later received a Doctor of Ministry degree from St. Mary's Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md. He entered the Oblate Novitiate in Ipswich in 1955, where he professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate on September 8, 1956. He professed his perpetual vows in Essex, N.Y., on September 8, 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood in Washington, DC, on May 31, 1963, by Bishop Francis McSorley O.M.I. Fr. Flavin spent 40 years of his priesthood in parish ministry. He was either pastor or associate pastor in Florida (St. Timothy's and Christ the King in Miami; St. Stephen's in Miramar, twice), Georgia (St. Paul's in Douglas), Michigan (Immaculate Heart of Mary in Grand Rapids), North Carolina (St. Patrick's in Fayetteville), Virginia (St. Ann's in Ashland), and West Virginia (St. John the Evangelist in Mullens). For two years, he was chaplain at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. He later served as Director of St. Joseph the Worker Shrine in Lowell. From 2009 to 2017, he served as Superior of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, where he continued to live after his retirement until his death. Fr. Flavin loved to ski and to fly. He had a pilot's license for small planes. He was always looking for the next adventure. He loved growing vegetables and planting flowers to beautify the Residence in Tewksbury. In the spring, he tapped sugar maples to make maple syrup, and he arranged to have bee hives on the property from which the Oblates shared in the honey. Fr. Flavin wrote two books. The first, This Train..., arose especially out of his experiences in Virginia and West Virginia. It contains both memoir/reflections and fictional writings. The second, St. Stephen's Gate, arose out of his experiences in Florida, especially from his two periods of time at St. Stephen's parish. Half of the book is reflections on the increase of Hispanics in the United States and especially in the church. The rest of the book is about the influence of Sunday school as a means of passing on Christian teaching. In addition to his Oblate family, Fr. Flavin is survived by his brother, Richard Flavin of Quincy; a sister, Marilyn Colman and her husband Richard T. Colman of Osterville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew. Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury. Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Robert F. Hennessey, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Oblate Cemetery at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence. Donations in memory of Fr. Flavin may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
