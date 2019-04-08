James J. "Tarzan" Flynn,of Quincy, died on April 6, 2019. The beloved husband of the late Helen (Campbell) Flynn. Loving father of Thomas Flynn and his wife Donna of Plymouth, Timothy Flynn and his wife Jean of Weymouth, Nancy Swanton and her husband Robert of Pembroke, Robert Flynn and his wife Cynthia of Mansfield, Paul Flynn and his wife Julie of Mansfield and the late Maureen Doherty Gregoire and her husband Robert Gregoire of North Andover. Brother of Edward Flynn of Dorchester and the late Anne Maloney and Charles and William Flynn. James is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A proud WW II Coast Guard veteran. Mr. Flynn was a graduate of Boston College Class of 1953. He was an accountant /controller for the British Tire and Rubber Company for many years. He was Past Grand Knight - North Quincy Knights of Columbus. For many years Jim volunteered his time at the St. Francis House in Boston. An active member at Sacred Heart Parish, Jim also volunteered as a lector. He enjoyed golf and following New England sports teams. The foundation of his life was his family, he truly enjoyed attending his grandchildrens events and being surrounded by his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Mr. Flynn may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116 or to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St. North Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary