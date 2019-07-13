Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
Easton, MA
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
Furnace Village Cemetery
South Street
Easton, MA
James J. Hartman Jr.


1966 - 2019
James J. Hartman Jr. Obituary
James J. "Jim" Hartman Jr., 53, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jennifer M. (Brennan) Hartman; and an amazing father to Sarah and Ava Hartman. Born in Boston, a son of James J. and Jean M. "Jeannie" (Gillooly) Hartman of Stoughton, he was raised and educated in Brockton. He continued his education at both Stonehill College and Bridgewater State University. James worked successfully in finance for several years. An accomplished cross country runner, baseball player and golfer, he was an all around sports enthusiast. Jim's family was his world. He was extremely family oriented and was known by his family as an unbelievable son and an amazing, loving father. In addition to his cherished wife, daughters and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Christine Brennan and her husband Stephen of Raynham, Cathy Barton and her husband Chris of Dartmouth and Michael Hartman and his wife Kristen of Ft. Myers, Fla. He was a son-in-law of Deacon Richard Brennan and his wife Patricia of Walpole; special uncle of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019
