James J. "Jim" Hartman Jr., 53, a longtime resident of Easton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jennifer M. (Brennan) Hartman; and an amazing father to Sarah and Ava Hartman. Born in Boston, a son of James J. and Jean M. "Jeannie" (Gillooly) Hartman of Stoughton, he was raised and educated in Brockton. He continued his education at both Stonehill College and Bridgewater State University. James worked successfully in finance for several years. An accomplished cross country runner, baseball player and golfer, he was an all around sports enthusiast. Jim's family was his world. He was extremely family oriented and was known by his family as an unbelievable son and an amazing, loving father. In addition to his cherished wife, daughters and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Christine Brennan and her husband Stephen of Raynham, Cathy Barton and her husband Chris of Dartmouth and Michael Hartman and his wife Kristen of Ft. Myers, Fla. He was a son-in-law of Deacon Richard Brennan and his wife Patricia of Walpole; special uncle of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow in Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 13, 2019