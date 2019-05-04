James J. Houlihan, age 90, of Weymouth passed away on May 1, 2019. Jim was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. then moved to Dorchester where he was raised and educated. He married his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary, in 1950 just before entering the Army. James completed his service in 1952. James and Mary lived in Dorchester and Medford for several years before moving to South Weymouth in 1967. They have lived there ever since. Jim worked for the Post office for a short time then was the Superintendent of St. Francis Xavier Cemetery from 1970 - 2017. Jim was an easy going, well-loved family man who will be missed for his sense of humor. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Houlihan (Green) in 2017. He is survived by his loving children David Houlihan of Weymouth, and Paul Houlihan and his wife Donna of Norton, and his cherished grandchildren Amanda and Lindsay Houlihan of Norton. Jim is also survived by his two sisters Margaret Houlihan of Calif. and Mary Shields of Fla. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Jim will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA 02190. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home for a celebration of life at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at 10 a.m. in the St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Jim may be at PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019