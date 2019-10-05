|
James J. McDougall, 86, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away on August 30, 2019, surrounded by loving family after a long illness. Born in Scranton, Pa., November 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Patrick and Hope McDougall. James was a graduate of Northeastern University for Engineering and retired from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in 1993. He enjoyed golfing and traveling. Most of all, James loved spending time with his family. James was predeceased by his spouse, Barbara J. (Hartnett) McDougall. He is survived by their children, Raymond McDougall and wife Penny of Hanson, Mass., Carol Molloy and husband Mark of Methuen, Mass., and James McDougall and wife Melissa of Hanson, Mass. James is also survived by his wife, Linda McDougall, her children, Don, Linda, Laura, Julie, and their extended family. He was the grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 10. All services for James will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice at www.hopehcs.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019