James Joseph (Jimmy) Plausky, a nearly lifelong Hull, MA resident, died May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. He recently turned 50 years old on October 7, 2019. Jimmy grew up in Cambridge, MA before moving to Hull in 1980. He was a 1987 graduate of Hull High School, and established a career as a house painter with Bongarzone Professional Painting Services. Jimmy played several sports growing up. He continued his love for baseball and hockey, playing in the recreational softball league in Hull and various pick-up hockey leagues around the South Shore. He was also an avid music lover and enjoyed attending concerts and festivals. Living on the ocean in Hull, he enjoyed fishing for stripers, owning a boat and recreational lobstering. Jimmy was a member of the Nantasket Beach Salt Water Club, where he celebrated his marriage to the love of his life, Liz Darnell, in August 2019. Jimmy was loved by many in his hometown of Hull and throughout the South Shore where he lived and worked for the duration of his life. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth; his mother, Rosemary Plausky, and twin sister, Janice Clasby, both of Hull; his brother Michael and wife CarolAnn of Middleboro, MA, and brother Kevin, of Weymouth, MA; along with nephews DJ, Sean, Ryan and Justin and nieces Jamie and Haylee. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial observance will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020