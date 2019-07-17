|
James Joseph Solari, a retired Boston Police Detective, of Scituate and Jupiter, Fla., passed away on July 12, 2019, at the age of 84. He was the beloved son of the late James and Margaret (O'Connor) Solari; the loving husband of Elizabeth L. (DiAnni) Solari; devoted father of Judy Solari, her husband John Fallon, Mary Beth Monsini, her husband Raymond, Stephen Solari, his wife Karen, John Solari, his companion Janice Cipriano, Michael Solari, his wife Maureen and Margaret McCarthy, her husband Glen; cherished grandfather to James, Rachel, Maxwell, Robert, Chelsea, Andrea, Natalie, Nicole, Jillian and Stephen. Retired, James was a Boston Police Detective for 33 years. He was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 17, 2019