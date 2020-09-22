1/1
James J. Sullivan
James J. Sullivan, 85, of Plymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died September, 21, 2020 at home while sur- rounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Charlotte C. Sherry Sullivan and the son of the late James J. and Gertrude T. (Synkowski) Sullivan. He was born in Boston and lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Plymouth 41 years ago. He graduated from Dorchester High School. Mr. Sullivan served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1957 to 1959 and then served in the Coast Guard Reserves until 1976. Mr. Sullivan owned James J. Sullivan Insurance Agency in Quincy for 57 years before retiring. He served on the Board of Directors and many comm- ittees for the Massachusetts Insurance Agents Association and served on the Board of Directors for Mass Movers Association. He enjoyed gardening, boating and was active with Holy Cross Retreat House and supported My Brothers Keeper both in Easton. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte C. "Sherry" Sullivan; 3 daughters, Margaret "Meg" Sullivan of Quincy, Catherine "Carrie" Sullivan of Holbrook, Maura Robey of Braintree; 2 sons, James Sullivan of Quincy and Sean Sullivan of Norwood; 2 stepchildren, Jane Leary and Max Hackney of Weymouth; 19 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his dog, Lady. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. (Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity). His funeral and burial are being held privately. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 21, 2020
I am so heartbroken to hear of Jim's passing but he lived a wonderful, full life. I was fortunate to have spent a lot of my career at the Agency and have the fondest and most wonderful memories. My deepest condolences to Sherry and family. May he forever rest in the sweetest eternal peace. Lee McIver and Family
Lee McIver
Coworker
