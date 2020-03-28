The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for James Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James K. Quinn Obituary
James K. Quinn of Abington, formerly of Milton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret V. (Reid) Quinn; loving father of Kendra M. Monayer and her husband Steven of Atkinson, N.H., James A. Quinn and his wife Robyn Harvey Quinn of Milton, and Mary E. Quinn and her husband Shawn Perkins of Roanke, Texas; brother of George Quinn, Ann Alloso, Helen Crocker, Francis Quinn, and Evelyn Kiley; grandfather of Christa Fasoli and her husband Paul, Cole Quinn-Perkins, Brady Quinn, Paris Quinn, Riley Quinn-Perkins and Ella Quinn-Perkins; great-grandfather of Arianna and Brielle Fasoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the Caronavirus, services will be private. James will have a Catholic funeral Mass and will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a future date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Jim's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-781-33-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now