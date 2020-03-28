|
James K. Quinn of Abington, formerly of Milton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret V. (Reid) Quinn; loving father of Kendra M. Monayer and her husband Steven of Atkinson, N.H., James A. Quinn and his wife Robyn Harvey Quinn of Milton, and Mary E. Quinn and her husband Shawn Perkins of Roanke, Texas; brother of George Quinn, Ann Alloso, Helen Crocker, Francis Quinn, and Evelyn Kiley; grandfather of Christa Fasoli and her husband Paul, Cole Quinn-Perkins, Brady Quinn, Paris Quinn, Riley Quinn-Perkins and Ella Quinn-Perkins; great-grandfather of Arianna and Brielle Fasoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with current health concerns regarding the Caronavirus, services will be private. James will have a Catholic funeral Mass and will be laid to rest at Cedar Grove Cemetery at a future date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Jim's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-781-33-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020