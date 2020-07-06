James K. Quinn of Abington, formerly of Milton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret V. (Reid) Quinn. Loving father of Kendra M. Monayer and her husband Steven of Atkinson, NH, James A. Quinn and his wife Robyn Harvey Quinn of Milton, and Mary E. Quinn and her husband Shawn Perkins of Roanke, TX. Brother of George Quinn, Ann Alloso, Helen Crocker, Francis Quinn, and Evelyn Kiley. Grandfather of Christa Fasoli and her husband Paul, Cole Quinn-Perkins, Brady Quinn, Paris Quinn, Riley Quinn-Perkins and Ella Quinn-Perkins. Great-grandfather of Arianna and Brielle Fasoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Agatha's Church, Milton. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store