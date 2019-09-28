|
|
James K. Taubert of Carver passed away on September 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was the loving son of the late James E. and Jeannette Lucille Taubert. He is survived by his sisters, Judith Frank of Taunton and Linda Harper of Pembroke. In addition to his sisters, he leaves his nephew, Joshua Frank and wife Courtney, and their sons, Mason and Logan; and nephews, Jeremy and Geoffrey Harper. Jim's life was devoted to his family, faith, friends and football. A standout player at both Weymouth High School and Michigan State University, he went on to coach, young players from the high school to professional ranks, from New England to Florida, to the central states and to even Canada. Highlights from his football career include his selection to the Record American 1969 All Scholastic Football Team in high school, recruitment to Michigan State, their upset win over Ohio State in 1974, playing in the Blue Gray All Star game and being a part of the coaching staff when the 1983 Southern Illinois University team won the 1AA National Championship. In addition to playing and coaching he also spent many hours officiating basketball, baseball and football and instructing at youth football camps. His faith played a major role in his life. He was a current member of the Emmaus Church of Carver. While living in Florida he made several outreach trips to Brazil with Foot Friends Abroad and supported needy children through Partners of Compassion. Recently he enjoyed practicing and performing with the Golden Memories Chorus of Plymouth. He always looked forward to October when he would start to grow a beard to entertain his friends' grandchildren as Santa during the Christmas season. Jim also loved dogs, enjoying their companionship and having owned several over the course of his life. The visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mortimer N Peck Funeral Home, Broad Street, East Weymouth. A service will follow visiting hours with burial at the Old North Cemetery, North Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics at Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 28, 2019