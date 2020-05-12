|
James "Ronnie" Kritzmacher of Plymouth, entered into eternal rest at Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate on May 8, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia (Sheehan) Kritzmacher. He was predeceased by his son, James Kritzmacher Jr. and is survived by his daughter Jo-Ann Anti and her husband Tim of Plymouth, his son John Kritzmacher and his wife Rae of New Jersey, and his daughter-in-law Paula Kritzmacher of Plymouth. He is also survived and cherished by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ronnie was born January 26, 1936, in Plymouth, to Jacob and Teresa (White) Kritzmacher. He worked for thirty-five years for what began as New England Telephone and is now Verizon. He worked his way up from telephone installer and repairman to Repair Supervisor for Southeastern Massachusetts until his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Lions Club. He loved animals and his devotion to his children led to him having his own small farm. He was a devout Catholic all his life and was a communicant of St. Peter's and St. Mary's Parishes in Plymouth. Services will be private. The interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Plymouth. Services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Life Care Center of the South Shore, 309 Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020