James M. Brogan
James Matthew Brogan and Upper Makefield, Pa., died Saturday, August 8, 2020 of complication from the Coronavirus at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL. We feel thankful a family member was with him, holding his hand as he passed; Jimmy was not alone and felt our love as he left this world for the next. Jimmy was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 21, 1946, to the late Mary Graham Brogan and to the late Dr. John J. Brogan, M.D. Jimmy is survived by his brother Buck Brogan and his wife Brenda, Kevin Brogan and family, his sister Mary Anne Brogan and her husband Richard Bono, and his beloved "adopted children," Kyle Bono, Courtney Bono, Colin Bono and Casey Bono, and his sister Midge Brogan and her husband, Dixon Brown and his beloved nephew, Graham. He was brother to the late Thomas Brogan. Jimmy loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He traveled the world, from Antarctica to the Arctic, and in-between, still wanting to explore the sights unseen. He lived life with no regrets. Jimmy had many passions: his dogs, skiing, trains, boats, cars, and his family and friends. James recently retired from BroMedicon, Inc., which he founded in the 90s. Because of Covid19, we chose to forgo a formal funeral. In lieu flowers, we are asking for donations of any pictures of James and email to UncleJimmy921@gmail.com as we plan to dedicate a memorial book and give them out to friends and family Share condolences via the online guest book at wecare@baird-casefh.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 16, 2020
A unique individual. The mold has been broken. Will miss our dinners, phone calls and memories going back to Merrimack.
Ron MacDonald
Friend
