James M. Flaherty Obituary
James M. Flaherty, age 83, of Milton, passed away April 11, 2020, at Care One in Randolph. Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School. He went on to graduate from Newman Prep, and Bentley University and served in the United States Army. He worked as an Accountant for Andrews and Pierce in Abington for many years before retiring. Beloved husband for 58 years of Margaret A. (Kelly). Father of Mary Mahoney and her husband William of Needham, James M. Flaherty, Jr. and his wife Mary of Milton, Michael Flaherty and his wife Deborah of Calif., Patrick Flaherty of Milton, and John Flaherty of Quincy. Devoted papa of Margaret, Kathleen, and William Mahoney, Jr. all of Needham, James M. III, Andrew, Daniel, and Owen Flaherty all of Milton, Michael Jr. and Grace Flaherty of Calif.. Beloved son of the late Joseph G. and Rosanna (Ryan) Flaherty. Brother of the late Roseanne Hart and Joseph E. Flaherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid 19 Health Department Directives services will be private and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020
