James "Jimmy" M. Healy, 61, of Rockland passed away peacefully after a valiant fight on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Webster Park in Rockland. Jimmy was the son of the late Robert D and H. Marie (Sullivan) Healy of Quincy, loving brother of the late Paul J Healy and Mary (Healy) Goodwin both of Rockland. Loving brother of Robert W. Healy and Patricia (Healy) Murphy both of Whitman and several nieces and nephews whom loved him dearly. Jimmy was born in Boston but grew up a "Necka" in Houghs Neck, Quincy. He was a graduate of Quincy-Vo-tech. Jimmy loved many things, roller skating, boating, fishing, playing darts, hanging out with good friends and above all, helping people. He will be sorely missed by all. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 10, at the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, 1-3 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm in the funeral home. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019
