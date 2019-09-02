|
James M. Mahoney, age 35, of Plymouth, died unexpectedly, doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Marshfield. He was the loving son of Michael J. and Charlotte M. Mahoney of Longs, S.C. Loving brother of Michael Mahoney of Hanson, and Daniel Mahoney of Greenville, S.C. James is also survived by his niece; Kaylen Mahoney of Plymouth, grandmother; Dorothy Mahoney of Longs, S.C., aunt; Lynn Jones of Whitman, uncles; Edward, John, James, William, Robert, Paul, Matthew, and Patrick Mahoney, as well as many cousins. Born in Weymouth on April 7, 1984, he was a graduate of Plymouth North High School Class of 2002 and attended UMass Amherst. James loved life, and lived it to the fullest. Growing up he played baseball in Plymouth Little League and Babe Ruth. James was adventurous and the ocean was his passion. He loved the beach, especially the Point and White Horse. He loved all of his friends, good music, and good times. Plymouth was his favorite, he loved his town and his country and was over the top on the Third and Fourth of July. James was one of a kind with a good soul and a big heart. He will never be repeated and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (in front of Cordage Park) on Wednesday, September 4, from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place the following day at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in James's memory may be made to the Beauhawks Foundation, 127 Brook St., Plympton MA 02367, www.beauhawks.org . For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019