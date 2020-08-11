James Morrison McInnes, a longtime resident of Eastman in Grantham, NH, known as Morris, passed away on August 8, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer. He will be remembered for his intellect, humor, friendship, and most of all for his love of family and community. Born in Ayrshire, Scotland, January 1, 1940, he attended Strathallen Boarding School and Saint Andrews University before immigrating to the United States to attend Harvard Business School, where he earned his MBA and DBA before embarking on a storied career. Academics was always a passion for Morris, and whether as a student or later as a professor, he placed a premium on knowledge and truth throughout his life. While attending Harvard, Morris met his future wife of 55 years, Margaret "Peg" McMahon. Morris and Peg raised three children, mostly in Hingham, Mass. Morris began his professional career at Cameron Ironworks in Houston, Texas. In 1969 he and his family moved to Manchester, England, where he joined the business school faculty at Manchester University. In 1974, Morris and his family moved to Kuwait, where he spent the next two years as the CFO for Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons, a regional durable goods importer. In 1976, Morris was drawn back to academia and moved to Massachusetts to join the faculty of the Sloan School of Management at MIT. At Sloan, Morris not only taught within the Accounting Department, he also taught in the Sloan Fellows MBA program for high potential, mid-career leaders as well as in the Greater Boston Executive Program, an MIT program for local executives. In 1987, he joined the faculty of the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University in Boston, while at the same time continuing his teaching on the Sloan Fellows program and the Greater Boston Executive Program at MIT. In his early years at Suffolk, Morris led the development and implementation of the Master of Science in Accounting and the Master of Science in Taxation programs, which have subsequently graduated countless professionals, many of whom are now leaders in both local and national corporations. He held the chair of the accounting department over two separate periods for a total of eight years and over this time also started the Boston Accounting Research Colloquium. From 2006 to 2012, Morris was Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Sawyer and formally retired in 2013. During his academic career Morris published in multiple academic and professional journals. He was also recognized on a number of occasions for his contributions to academia and industry. Notably in 1999 Morris was recognized for his contributions to African Americans in accounting by the Boston Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants, and in 2011 he received the CFO of the year, Lifetime Achievement Award for service to the financial industry, bestowed by the Boston Business Journal. He was also a past president of the Boston chapter of Financial Executives International. While at the Harvard Business School, he co-founded the Harvard Business School Rugby Club and later, with fellow European transplants, started the Hingham Youth Soccer league and was a soccer coach to many. He was an avid golfer and always rooted for those who played with him. He cared about your success as much as his own, and his constant encouragement will always be felt. Morris continued his support of education when he and his sons started the McInnes Family Scholarship Fund, a needs-based fund to support aspiring students at the Suffolk Business and Law schools who may not otherwise have access to higher education. He loved his community in Eastman, NH, and with his wife Peg built a beautiful house where their whole family could gather. Whether his time was on the golf course, skiing at Sunapee, watching the Pats or Sox, or gathered around the dinner table, it was "what life is all about." His grandkids will always remember the treats he snuck them before dinner, dancing with him, and rides out in the golf cart. Morris loved a celebration and made all around him feel included and valued. He was well known for always making sure your glass was full and reminding us of the importance to focus on all the good that life has to offer. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Peg McInnes, his sons, James W. McInnes (Jamie) and wife Monica of Titusville, NJ, John T. McInnes and wife Meredith of Worcester, Mass., and daughter, Jennifer A. McKenna and husband Robert of Milton, Mass., and also six grandchildren, Alexander, Julia, Maxine, Cori, Jack, and Mae. He is also survived by his brother, John McInnes and wife Janice of Glasgow, Scotland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McInnes Family Scolarship Fund by mailing to Suffolk University, Office of Advancement, 8 Ashburton Place, Boston, MA 02108-2770, or link to www.suffolk.edu/alumni/support-suffolk/give-now
to donate directly. Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, August 15, 2020 between 5 and 7 p.m. at Chadwick Funeral Services located at 235 Main Street, New London, NH. Masks and social distancing will be maintained to protect those in attendance and their loved ones at home.