James M. Reilly of Quincy, passed away June 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Diana (Buccelli) Reilly; devoted father of Colleen Dolan, Shannon Reilly and Ann Marie Johnston, all of Quincy, Kelly Lewis of Milton and James Reilly of Quincy; brother of Maureen Reilly and Patricia Clifford, both of Braintree, Eileen Rayne of Rockland, Theresa O'Donnell of Plymouth and the late Rev. Thomas Reilly. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Visitation and funeral services were privately held. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to the VA Boston Healthcare System Attn: Voluntary service, 150 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Reilly family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 13, 2020.
