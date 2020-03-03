Home

James N. Layman Obituary
James Norman Layman, formerly of Plymouth, Halifax, Duxbury and East Dennis, and Madison, Conn., born in Ware and raised in Holden, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. He leaves behind his loving family, sister, Mary Schofield of Richmond, N.H.; daughters, Faith DiBona, Elizabeth Layman and Melissa Layman; son-in-law, Alan DiBona; and grandsons, Christopher DiBona and his wife Elena Manning, Shane DiBona and his fiancee Taylor Schille and Kevin DiBona; and his beloved dachshund, Nigel. Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962 and worked for over 30 years as a pharmaceutical company executive. He was best known for his charm and wit, as a loving father, grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed. Intimate memorial services were held on February 20, 2020, at Shepherd Funeral Home in Kingston, and Holy Family Church and Mayflower Cemetery, in Duxbury, where Jim was buried next to his late wife of nearly 40 years, Rose Butera. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations to be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, 320 Washington Street, Norwell, MA. 02061.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 3, 2020
